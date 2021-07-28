Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 313,331 Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 313,331 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 662,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.31.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

