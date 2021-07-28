Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 108.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 144,522 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 10.7% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 133.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 125.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 122,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 107.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 102,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of TEN stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.