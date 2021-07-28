Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in New Relic by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.30.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

