Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $176.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $130.49 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

