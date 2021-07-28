Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,699 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Natera by 56.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 169,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 31.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Natera by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,527,626.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

