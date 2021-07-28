Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 189,621 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 189,621 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

