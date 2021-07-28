Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Down to $8.18

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $8.00. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.