Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$ EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

CUBI traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 189,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.84. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

