cVault.finance Price Hits $6,506.99 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $65.07 million and approximately $128,952.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for $6,506.99 or 0.16209563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.74 or 0.00741709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

