CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 187.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

