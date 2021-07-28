CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.48.

CVC Company Profile

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invests in fintech sector. The firm is providing investment capital to companies that engage in financing, property related investments, and packaging supplies in Australia.

