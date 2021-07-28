CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s previous close.
CVRX opened at $19.41 on Monday. CVRx has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $29.00.
CVRx Company Profile
