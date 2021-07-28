CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CVRX opened at $19.41 on Monday. CVRx has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

