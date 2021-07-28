D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 167,181 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brown & Brown as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.