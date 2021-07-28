D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,604 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of News worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of News by 74.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 857,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in News by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 340,433 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in News by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 40,848 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. 11.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWS opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.19 and a beta of 1.62.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

