D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,489 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDU stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

