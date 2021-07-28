D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $7.11 Million in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDAU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,199,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSDAU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

