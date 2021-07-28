D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $8.04 Million Position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACIC. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

ACIC opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

