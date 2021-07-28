DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 107,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,983,000 after buying an additional 77,903 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

