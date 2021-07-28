Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $848.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

DAR stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.72. 1,149,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

