Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.232 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.077-$1.101 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DASTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. 53,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $54.99.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

