Datum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25,440.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Datum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datum has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $25,440.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Datum Coin Profile

Datum is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

