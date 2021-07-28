DAV Coin Hits One Day Volume of $1.40 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $1.40 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00047414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00347384 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,571.24 or 0.99898239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00028766 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00065364 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

