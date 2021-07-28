Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Up 5.5%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $35.73. 14,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,510,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

Several research firms have commented on PLAY. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $513,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

