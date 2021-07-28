Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.78. 15,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,504,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

