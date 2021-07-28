Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires 399,396 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,813,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 399,396 shares during the period. Nuance Communications makes up 1.1% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $79,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,753.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.