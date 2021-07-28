Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $39.26 Million Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,296,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

VNT stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,141. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.