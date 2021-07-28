Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,560,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,648,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,288,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,617,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,060,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its position in NextGen Acquisition by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 555,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 55,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

NGAC stock remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,358. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGAC. DA Davidson began coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

