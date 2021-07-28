Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,560,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,648,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,288,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,617,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,060,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its position in NextGen Acquisition by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 555,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 55,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.
NGAC stock remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,358. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.
NextGen Acquisition Company Profile
NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
