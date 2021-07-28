Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 75,700 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $19,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $304,733,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $163.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,641. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.09.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.