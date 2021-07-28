Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 454,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,807,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.39% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,050 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,851.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,005,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,729,000 after acquiring an additional 971,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

KRC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $69.53. 5,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,125. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

