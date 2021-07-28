Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,571 shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $152,558.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,823 shares of company stock valued at $228,202.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. 30,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,648. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

