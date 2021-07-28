DermTech (DMTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect DermTech to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect DermTech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DMTK stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. DermTech has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $124,644.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,929.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,210. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

