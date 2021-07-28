Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Societe Generale from C$55.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DPSGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of DPSGY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.07. 32,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,905. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

