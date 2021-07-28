Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Warburg Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.31. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

