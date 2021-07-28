DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after buying an additional 66,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 150,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 77,749 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

