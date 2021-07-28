DigitalNote (XDN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,896.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $23,896.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.00570930 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000867 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,051,253,238 coins and its circulating supply is 5,904,657,355 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.