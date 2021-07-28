Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 154,678 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,509,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LX. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,578,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth approximately $79,276,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

