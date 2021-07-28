Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.71 Million Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,604 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,411,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $373,562.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,160 shares of company stock worth $34,250,587. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,350.60 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

