Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $16.47 Million Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,254,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,290 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,634,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

PLYA opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

