Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 109,247 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Inovalon worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.