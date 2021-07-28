Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 19,122 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $323.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.