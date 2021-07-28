Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 31,103 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $16,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,770,580. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

