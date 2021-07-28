Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,465 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.05% of Bel Fuse worth $14,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BELFB opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $157.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.55. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

