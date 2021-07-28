DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.68 million.

DRT opened at C$5.26 on Wednesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$445.50 million and a P/E ratio of -19.20.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

