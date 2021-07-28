DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. On average, analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $354.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.76.

DRTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $86,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at $243,409.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 512,285 shares of company stock worth $2,112,295 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

