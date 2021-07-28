Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,970. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

