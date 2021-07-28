Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%.

DGICA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $110,320.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,619.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 200,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,459,772.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,230 shares of company stock worth $1,023,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

