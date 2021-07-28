Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $231,690.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Donut has traded up 85% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00125170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,564.68 or 0.99908478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00787224 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

