Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$65.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.00 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.