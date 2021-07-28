Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.75

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.75 and traded as high as C$26.60. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$26.35, with a volume of 46,468 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRM shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.75.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.443892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.48%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

