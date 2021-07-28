DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

NYSE:DTE traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,746. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

